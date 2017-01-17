Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar to star in second rom-com, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha pair, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, are once again set to entertain the audience with their fun-filled chemistry in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The project will be produced by Anand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Productions.
Ayushmann took to Twitter to breake the news. “Excited to announce my next. Quirky, zany & mad #ShubhMangalSaavdhan with the lovely @psbhumi. Thanks @aanandlrai @ErosNow @cypplOfficial,” he tweeted along with a candid picture of him and his leading lady.
The movie, which is apparently a remake of hit Tamil romantic comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham, will be directed by RS Prasanna, who helmed the original. “Here’s our next. It’s a very #ShubhMangalSaavdhan for @ayushmannk & I @aanandlrai it’s an honour to work for you @rs_prasanna So excited,” Bhumi tweeted.
The film is scheduled to hit the theatres this year. This is the third project Ayushmann and Bhumi are working on. Apart from the Sharat Katariya-directed movie, the duo also filmed a portion of film titled Manmarziyan, but the project was reportedly shelved after the first schedule.
Bhumi Pednekar is currently busy shooting for her second film Toilet- Ek Prem Katha. The film, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher, will see a couple tackling the menace of open defecation and aims to create a shift in mindsets in order to bring about a social change in the country.
Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, is all set for the year with two upcoming releases, Bareilly Ki Barfi opposite Kriti Sanon and YRF’s Meri Pyaari Bindu opposite Parineeti Chopra.