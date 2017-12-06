Ayesha Takia’s son Mikail Azmi turns four, see the actor’s special wish for her ‘magical little angel’

It is Ayesha Takia’s son Mikail Azmi’s birthday. It is Ayesha Takia’s son Mikail Azmi’s birthday.

Ayesha Takia is super active on her social media handles and when it is her son’s birthday, how can she miss to share a post for him. Mikail Azmi turns four and the happy mother shared a cute video of the little munchkin with the caption, “Happy happy birthday to this magical little angel, my baby boy, the sweetest little angel my son😍 #HappyBirthdayMikail 💝 you are truly one of the most special n precious souls in this world 💝 love u the mostest! #MikailAzmi #mikail.” In the video, Mikali is seen dressed in a spider man costume.

Not only the video, but Ayesha also shared a fun selfie with her baby. Ayesha Takia shared another video of the birthday boy and wrote along, “Lil dramebaz wink wink 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 #HappyBirthdayMikail.”

Ayesha Takia keeps sharing pictures of herself and her handsome son time and again. See all the latest posts of Ayesha on son Mikail Azmi’s birthday:

Ayesha, who is married to Abu Azmi’s son Farhan in 2009, featured in television ads and music videos before foraying into films. She has been away from the limelight for a while, but some of her latest photographs led to the 31-year-old getting trolled for her “botoxed” look. But Ayesha Takia had laughed off reports of getting botox and lip fillers, saying she has developed a thick skin to deal with trolls.

“I found it funny when the pictures came. I thought it was so hilarious, it doesn’t look like me. The pictures were morphed. But then it was all over the place and people were taking it seriously,” Ayesha told in an earlier interview.

