Ayesha Takia opens up about her shocking makeover: ‘Be who you are and proud of it’

Ayesha Takia took a serious hit in the last two days. The Dor and Wanted actor who was known for her girl-next-door looks and charming face had all but bid goodbye to the silver screen after getting married to Farhan Azmi, politician Abu Azmi’s son, and becoming mother to Mikhail. A few months back, she left us many surprised when she was looking different in her selfies. But it was now, with Ayesha’s transformation complete, she was spotted at a Bollywood event.

With swollen lips, drastically different eyes and a frozen face, Ayesha looked so different, she took everyone’s breath away. Incessant tweeting on Ayesha’s new face happened but the Bollywood actor is having none of it. Taking to Instagram, Ayesha posted an image and said, “You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, and there’s still going to be somebody who hates peaches.”

A few hours later, she shared a selfie and wrote along with it, “Crazzzy long arm😜 me takin selfies! Y not lol! #StopSelfieShaming All u girls n guys who love urself enough to take ur own picture and feel good about it should be proud. Don’t let anyone tell u to dim ur confidence and self love. We live in a world of judgements and bullying, so we need to rise above that n just be who we are and be proud of it. LOVE URSELF 💋💋💋 #ayeshatakia.”

The actor is yet to talk about her different looks but there is a buzz that she may make a comeback on the silver screen once again. Till then, she is happily posting selfies without worrying what people think or say.

