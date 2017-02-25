Ayesha Takia on makeover: Some vicious people have decided to morph and distort my pics

Ayesha Takia is looking to make a comeback in films, but will preferably take up projects only if it balances with her family life. Ayesha Takia is looking to make a comeback in films, but will preferably take up projects only if it balances with her family life.

We woke up on Saturday morning with Ayesha Takia’s pictures breaking the internet. From a shocking makeover, to an apparent cosmetic surgery, the actor became the latest victim of online trolls, majorly for the way her lips looked in a few unflattering pictures taken at an event.

We at indianexpress.com, tried to get in touch with the Dor actor to confirm whether she went under the knife to achieve her recent look, and how she felt after the trolls. Ayesha replied in a message saying, “Hey thank you for your message and understanding.. online trolling and bullying has reached a new level I guess. A handful of vicious people and gossip columns have decided to totally morph and distort my pics but the truth will prevail as I’m on social media every day and shooting / out and about people can see what I really look like😊 and luckily I have amazing followers on Instagram who I interact with daily, so they have not believed these lies and supported me all the way😊”

With swollen lips, drastically different eyes and a frozen face, Ayesha does look different. But while she didn’t confirm a cosmetic surgery, at least she has stood strong and is unaffected by all the trolling and backlash that she is facing on social media.

Going through her Instagram account, one will not only find her flattering selfies and pictures from her shoots, but also her latest picture with a quote where she has conveyed a message, “You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, and there’s still going to be somebody who hates peaches.” All power to you, girl, Ayesha, keep shining.

Ayesha, who has been part of films like Wanted and Socha Na Tha, has been known for her girl-next-door looks. As per reports, Ayesha is looking to make a comeback in films, but will preferably take up projects only if it balances with her family life. Ayesha is married to restaurateur Farhan Azmi and has a son.

