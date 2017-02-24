Ayesha Takia, is that really you? See pics of her drastic makeover

Sweet and bubbly actor Ayesha Takia has gone under the knife and she looks totally different now. Sweet and bubbly actor Ayesha Takia has gone under the knife and she looks totally different now.

There was a time in Bollywood when Ayesha Takia was known for her fresh face and cute looks. The actor who went missing from Bollywood after delivering films such as Salman Khan’s Wanted and critically-acclaimed Dor was seen at a recent Mumbai event. And it took us a minute to realise that it was the same Ayesha. The actor who bid farewell to the industry after getting married to Farhan Azmi, politician Abu Azmi’s son, seems to have taken to plastic surgery in a big way.

As she appeared on the red carpet of a Mumbai event, her lips looked unnaturally swollen, she has high cheekbones and a frozen face. All in all, she looked a far cry from the girl-next-door of films like Sunday and Salaam E Ishq. Not that we are calling her new looks a blunder, however we remain unsure if she has developed this new feature to make a comeback in the industry.

Right now after she underwent through her sudden physical changes, the big question is not about categorising her decisions as a blunder or beauty but more about how unrecognisable she has become post it.

See a few of her recent pictures.

She looks like a completely different person

You cannot recognise her if she walked past you.

At the event, Ayesha told reporters that she is planning to return to Bollywood. The actor said she has read a few scripts and will be seen in a film later this year. She also shot for a music video for Amit Mishra. She said her family remains a priority and she will do films only if they fit her schedule.

