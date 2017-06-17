Ayesha Takia is in news again, this time for her comeback with Zindagi Yeh Zindagi. See photo

Ayesha Takia to make a come back with Zindagi Yeh Zindagi. Ayesha Takia to make a come back with Zindagi Yeh Zindagi.

Ayesha Takia who enthralled the audience with her act in films like Socha Na Tha and Wanted is all set to return to the silver screen. The actor will make a come back with a music video – “Zindagi Yeh Zindagi”. Ayesha shared the song’s first look on her social media handles, which is gritty and suspenseful. Directed by Lovely Singh, Zindagi Yeh Zindagi is produced by Murli Agarwal. Ayesha had worked with Lovely in her 2007 film Kya Love Story Hai.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Lovely Singh said, “‘Zindagi Yeh Zindagi is a music video that looks like a film. There is a story in the song. It’s about women empowerment. It’s about a woman who saves her sister from child trafficking. When I was offered to shoot the track’s music video, I spoke to Ayesha Takia, who agreed to do it. The whole shooting of the video has been larger than life. I do not want to underline the budget of the single, but, it is really expensive one.”

In February this year, one picture of Ayesha went viral as it showed her with botoxed cheeks and swelled lips. This gave rise to speculations that Ayesha went under the knife. Though she denied all rumours of getting a lip job or any kind of plastic surgery, gossip mills kept working. “I was in Goa when the morphed picture was shared online. I have a small face but in that picture, it looked long and funny. I passed it off with a laugh. I’ve never been someone who wanted to look pretty with nothing to say. When people see me face-to-face they know immediately that I’ve not gone under the knife and they are the ones who matter, “Ayesha told Mumbai Mirror recently.

Earlier, the actor took to Instagram to clear the air. “Hey thank you for your message and understanding.. online trolling and bullying has reached a new level I guess. A handful of vicious people and gossip columns have decided to totally morph and distort my pics but the truth will prevail as I’m on social media every day and shooting / out and about people can see what I really look like and luckily I have amazing followers on Instagram who I interact with daily, so they have not believed these lies and supported me all the way,”Ayesha wrote on the photo sharing platform.

