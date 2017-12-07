Ayesha Jhulka makes comeback with an Anil Sharma film

Ayesha Jhulka will share screen space with her son. Ayesha Jhulka will share screen space with her son.

After making her television debut with series titled Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Ayesha Jhulka is finally making a comeback to films after a sabbatical of seven years. The actor is going to be seen in Gadar fame Anil Sharma’s next directorial titled Genius. Interestingly, the film will also mark the debut of Ayesha’s son Utkarsh.

“I was not really prepared to work again, but Anil ji was really insistent. My character is a classy, elegant and an independent woman who is also a liberal mother and has a friendly relationship with her daughter. It’s not the typical, conventional mother, which is what made me say ‘yes’ to it,” Ayesha Jhulka told Mumbai Mirror.

The report further suggests that the actor will play Utkarsh’s love interest Ishita Chauhan’s mother in the film. The project will go on floors from December 8. Ayesha Jhulka also revealed that she would soon venture into filmmaking. “My husband and I will be jointly directing a love story with consumerism as the backdrop. We should be able to take it on the floors in a year or so,” Ayesha said.

Ayesha Jhulka was a leading face of the 90s. She starred in many successful films like Kurbaan (1991), Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Khiladi (1992), Meherbaan (1993), Dalaal (1993), Balmaa (1993), Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Rang (1993), Sangram (1993 film), Jai Kishen (1994), and Masoom (1996).

Her last on-screen appearance was in ADA… A way of life, which had released in 2010.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd