Here’s what we remember of Ayesha Jhulka, the Pehla Nasha girl

Ayesha Jhulka, the “Pehla Nasha” girl, is returning to the silver screens after a sabbatical of seven years. The millennials might still remember her for her handful of hit films, but what about the more younger generation? This doesn’t mean you or me are any older if we remember Ayesha Jhulka, but there are still many who might not recollect where they had seen her last.

To begin with Ayesha was a popular face in the 90s until she disappeared from the limelight. Ayesha is now making her comeback in Gadar fame Anil Sharma’s next directorial titled Genius where she will be playing the mother of the female lead. Interestingly, the film also marks the debut of Anil’s son Utkarsh Sharma.

1. Ayesha, the Pehla Nasha girl

Ayesha Jhulka is the same girl who was madly in love with Aamir Khan’s character of Sanju and also became his biggest strength in the 1992 blockbuster film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Its iconic song “Pehla Nasha” became a love anthem and still remains the ultimate expression of any teenage romance.

2. Ayesha, the lady Khiladi

Yes, she was also Akshay Kumar’s leading lady when the superstar made his Bollywood debut in Khiladi. The film majorly revolved around her character of Neelam and how the two and their friends get trapped in a murder mystery. The film’s songs like “Khud Ko Kya Samajhti Hai” and “Wada Raha Sanam” hook us even to this day whenever Khiladi is aired on television.

3. Ayesha, the Socha Na Tha bhabhi

This came quite late in her career, but she was indeed an important part of Imtiaz Ali’s debut directorial. Though the film tanked, it gained shelf life after few years, becoming a youth favourite. Ayesha played actor Abhay Deol’s adorable bhabhi who was his biggest support helping him win over his family about his choice of girl.

4. Ayesha, the cranky neighbour in Chachi 420

Though she was in a cameo as the attention-seeking neighbour to Kamal Haasan, Ayesha was bubbly yet cheesy in her portrayal. We remember her gaudy clothes too.

5. Ayesha, the friend of Chota Bachcha

Remember the popular song “Chota Bachcha Jaan Ke”? She was a part of the film which also featured the hit song “Yeh Jo Teri Payalon Ki Chan Chan Hai” co-starring Inder Kumar.

Watch | Pehla Nasha Song – Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Ayesha who retired from films at the peak of her career has surely left her fans happy with her comeback news.

