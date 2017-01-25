Awards are authentic, not fair to point fingers: Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra opens up about the authenticity of award shows. Sidharth Malhotra opens up about the authenticity of award shows.

There have been a few voices from within the film industry who have questioned the credibility of various award shows, but actor Sidharth Malhotra, whose film Kapoor and Sons enjoyed many nominations this year, feels one should refrain from doubting the awards, which recognise the industry talent every year.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, who lost the Filmafare for best debut to Diljit Dosanjh, publicly expressed his displeasure over Diljit’s win, reasoning that the latter is a Punjabi star and not a debutant. While musician Amaal Malik slammed the award shows for being biased and neglecting some of the works that he felt were among the best in 2016.

Talking to indianexpress.com Sidharth, however, said that he was extremely satisfied with the winners of this year. “There was a very interesting quote or something that Javed Saab said that you take awards seriously the year you get them. That’s the best philosophy to follow because it is something that happens at the end of the year. It obviously feels great when people are awarded and some might not like it when they are not awarded. I am happy these people are voicing what they feel like. I hope they are not doing for any other reason,” the actor said.

Also read | Harshvardhan Kapoor on Diljit Dosanjh’s Filmfare win: It’s not entitlement, it is an opinion

Hailing the win of Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor at various award ceremonies, Sidharth explained his point, saying, “There is authenticity (in awards). If one takes winners of Filmfare, I wouldn’t disagree with the selection. Aamir Khan got for Dangal and the fact that he never attends any award but he was awarded because he gave an amazing performance speaks about the authenticity of the award. Alia (Bhatt) and Sonam (Kapoor) got the awards which were again well deserved. Then where is the question of not being authentic? I think it’s not fair to take names and point fingers. Also, Filmfare nominated Fawad (Khan), who wasn’t taken into consideration at most of the award ceremonies.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd