Calendar Girls’ actor Avani Modi harassed after BMC publishes phone number

Madhur Bhandarkar’s Calendar Girls fame Avani Modi is facing harassment because of Mumbai’s municipal body, BMC’s carelessness. The Mumbai corporation had, by mistake, published her phone number in an advertisement in some newspapers, directing citizens to reach out with election-related queries. Since then, Avani’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing.

In a report in Mid-day, BMC officials admitted their mistake and said they will apologise to the actor. However, Avani says no calls or texts have been sent to her. “No call, message or apologies from BMC yet. The number of calls has decreased but not stopped,” Avani told Mid-day.

It has been two days since the complaint was made but hoardings and standees with her number were still on display in some parts of the city until Saturday. “In spite of realising that the number given is wrong, no attempt has been made to correct the mistake,” RTI activist Anil Galgali told Mid-day. He also added that he has sent a letter to Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta asking him to recover taxpayers’ money from the officials responsible.

He continued, “They must have spent a lot of money on the campaign and they may spend more in correcting mistakes. This is the misuse of taxpayers’ money.”

Avani Modi works majorly in Hindi and Gujarati films. She rose to fame with Madhur Bhandarkar’s Calender Girls and is at present working on a Gujarati film, Carry On Kesar.

