Author Paulo Coelho is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan, calls him ‘the best movie star in the world’

Paulo Coelho took to his official Twitter account to tweet about his favourite star Shah Rukh Khan and calls him the best movie star in the world. The man who has earlier said that the Raees actor deserves an Oscar for his performance in My Name is Khan, now feels that the film should be mandatory in schools.

There is no doubt that the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom knows no bounds. Fans go crazy for taking a picture with him, his movie theatres are always full with audiences and so magnificent is his aura, that the superstar has even managed to charm people across the world. Well, the new person added to this list is the world-famous writer Paulo Coelho and looks like the author is in special awe of the Karan Johar film, My Name is Khan. Paulo is best known for his book, The Alchemist along with Eleven Minutes and The Winner Stands Alone.

Sharing a picture of Shah Rukh waving at the crowd, Paulo writes, “Who is THE most famous ( and one of the best) movie star in the world?” And, there couldn’t be a better answer than Shah Rukh, of course. Replying to another user, Paulo also wrote, “Bcs I only heard abt him after watching “My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist”. This movie should be mandatory in schools everywhere.” Well, the Karan Johar film had garnered a lot of appreciation from critics as well as audiences in India, but now with Paulo’s amazing reaction, we wonder how Shah Rukh and Karan are going to react.

Who is THE most famous ( and one of the best) movie star in the world? pic.twitter.com/v1VRuBHfPC — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) July 16, 2017

Earlier too, Paulo has been showering praises on the actor. He had tweeted “My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist” Congratulations @iamsrk for the 7th anniversary of this wonderful movie!” with a screenshot of his earlier tweet which mentioned that Shah Rukh deserves an Oscar for his work if Hollywood was not manipulated.

Shah Rukh Khan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film with Anushka Sharma, Jab Harry Met Sejal which is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

