Australia Open Super Series: Amitabh Bachchan, Randeep Hooda and others laud badminton player Srikanth Kidambi’s victory

Srikanth Kidambi is being hailed for his victory over Olympic champion Chen Long in the Australia Open Super Series 2017. This comes after Srikanth beat World No 1 Son Wan Ho twice and Chinese top-ranked shuttler Shi Yuqi twice as well. So India is happy and they are wishing the star the best on social media. Bollywood celebrities also took to their official Twitter handles to congratulate the star. From Amitabh Bachchan and Randeep Hooda to Taapsee Pannu – Srikanth is receiving some filmy love online.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Proud moment for India,” while Randeep Hooda wrote, “Slowly bt steadily we r becoming world class in sports #OtherThanCricket congratulations @srikidambi on winning #AustralianSS #Badminton.”

Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, posted a video of the match and said, “Anddddd he wins again!!!!! What an amazing 2 weeks @srikidambi Happy I could watch this one 😁 #AustraliaSuperSeries2017.”

proud moment for India http://t.co/a2edkz1m2b — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 25, 2017

Anddddd he wins again!!!!! What an amazing 2 weeks @srikidambi

Happy I could watch this one 😁 #AustraliaSuperSeries2017 pic.twitter.com/p4gnb9D0Fi — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 25, 2017

In fact, Taapsee Pannu had even gotten into a Twitter argument when someone tweeted that movie stars are only interested in sports other than cricket when there is victory. Randeep Hooda’s observation about the country slowly spreading wings when it comes to other sports field points to this fact.

Bollywood has always shown great support to Indian sports and have stood by the players during successes and failures. From making biopics about inspiring sportsperson to talking about the importance of the game, they have done it all. Be it Mithali, who is batting for India at the ICC Women’s World Cup, the support is strong.

