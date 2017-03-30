Audience will be surprised to see Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt: Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal says, “Ranbir Kapoor has been working hard for the film and he is getting into the skin of the character.” Vicky Kaushal says, “Ranbir Kapoor has been working hard for the film and he is getting into the skin of the character.”

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who features in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed biopic on Sanjay Dutt, says the audience will be surprised to see Ranbir Kapoor reprising the controversial actor’s life on screen.”When the audience will see the film, they will be extremely surprised to see Ranbir in Sanjay Dutt’s character. He has been working hard for the film and he is getting into the skin of the character,” Vicky on the sidelines of a special screening of Naam Shabana here on Wednesday.

The Masaan actor is very happy to be a part of the biopic and said it’s like living a dream to be able to work in a project like this. “It’s my dream come true to work in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. I have been a fan of Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi (writer), Ranbir Kapoor and Vidhu Vinod Chopra in my personal life, and sometimes I think that I am living my dream as I am getting to learn a lot during the shoot,” he said.

Also read| Never put on so much weight before: Ranbir Kapoor

“I didn’t expect that I will be working with these stalwarts so early in my career,” Vicky said. Talking about his own character in the film, the actor said: “I am playing Sanjay Dutt’s close friend in the film. The friend has been with him throughout his journey through thick and thin.”

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic will also see actors like Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now