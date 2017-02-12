Audience might like Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s acting, but they love Shah Rukh Khan: Raees actor Atul Kulkarni

“I was listening to the reports from all the theaters. Of course, the audience like Nawaz, but they love Shah Rukh Khan.” “I was listening to the reports from all the theaters. Of course, the audience like Nawaz, but they love Shah Rukh Khan.”

Atul Kulkarni has given some remarkable performances in films like Rang De Basanti. He has also won a National Award for his role in Chandni Bar co-starring Tabu. The actor opened 2017 with Raees and is now ready for his second release – The Ghazi Attack. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Atul talks about his upcoming film, working in regional cinema and more. Below are the excerpts from the interview.

Is The Ghazi Attack a patriotic movie?

What is a patriotic movie? One must understand that a film is a medium of storytelling. It’s an interesting story that needs to be told. The Ghazi Attack is inspired by a real incident. The story is about the bravery of our soldiers. It’s about vigilance and determination.

Pakistani officials are of the view that the Ghazi had sunk prior to Indian Navy intervention. Your comment.

History is a point of view always. This story is Indian point of view of the incident.

Did this thought ‘How will I stand out in a film with so many talented actors’ cross your mind?

Actors don’t play a football match, they don’t have to outshine each other. We don’t make films for that. We are trying to tell a story here. If we don’t work together and don’t try to tell the story, then everything falls through. I think this is a very disturbing question when someone asks an actor, ‘hat did you do to outstand the other actor’.

On Nawazuddin Siddiqui stealing the show in Raees:

People might like an actor, but they love a star. It’s a different kind of reaction from the same audience. I was listening to the reports from all the theaters. Of course, the audience like Nawaz, but they love Shah Rukh Khan. ‘Acting’ has different definitions. When Salman Khan takes off his shirt or dances in a particular scene, that is also ‘acting’ which is loved by a huge number of people.

On working with Aamir Khan in Rang De Basanti and Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Both of them are accomplished actors. The fact that both of them have been on top for more than 25 years speaks for itself. They have entertained people and people are still crazy about them. The very common factor among Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan is that they all are passionate about their work. They want every ‘scene’ to be perfect. That’s why they have reached a certain position.

Are you offered more interesting roles in regional cinema compared to Bollywood?

I am getting interesting offers from every industry including south Indian and Marathi one because I always look for interesting roles. I have been working in seven languages.

Do you think Marathi cinema can give a tough competition to Bollywood in the next 10-15 years?

No regional cinema can compete with national cinema. There is different kind of audience for different films. It’s not fair for one to compare the film with other.

