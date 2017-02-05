Attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali very unfortunate: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has condemned the recent attack on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali Aamir Khan has condemned the recent attack on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Superstar Aamir Khan has condemned the recent attack on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Padmavati, saying it was “very unfortunate.” Bhansali and the team of Padmavati were roughed up by members of the Rajput Karni Sena for allegedly presenting “distorted facts” in the movie. The group even stalled the shooting by vandalising the set at Jaigarh Fort.

Last night, at the success party of Dangal, Aamir said he had been to Rajasthan for shooting but never had such an experience.

“What has happened is very unfortunate. I think no one should take the law in their hands. What has happened is wrong,” Aamir said.

“I have shot in Rajasthan and the people over there are nice and lovable. I have had good experiences only but if you hear negative things you do feel bad. It’s sad,” he said.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The period drama, scheduled to release this November, stars Deepika in the lead role of queen Padmavati and features Shahid Kapoor as Raja Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh is essaying the role of Alauddin Khilji.

Also read: I am not box office king, says Aamir Khan on Dangal success

Aamir Khan who is still soaking in the success of latest release Dangal, says he doesn’t think he rules the box office. “I am not a box-office king. I am only Kiran’s (his wife Kiran Rao) king,” said the actor, who looked to be in the seventh heaven after the huge success of his latest film. Speaking at the success party of the film on Saturday night, Aamir also added that he never chooses films on its potential to do business.