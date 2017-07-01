Athiya Shetty thinks her father Suniel Shetty looks better than her. Do you agree? See photo

Athiya Shetty and Suniel Shetty bond over selfies Athiya Shetty and Suniel Shetty bond over selfies

Athiya Shetty and Suniel Shetty, the father-daughter duo of Bollywood, are bonding through social media. That’s right! Athiya posted a selfie of herself and her father and wrote, “When the parent looks better than the child.” She also tagged Suniel who replied to it and said, @athiyashetty When kids know exactly how to butter parents up 😘😘😘.” Isn’t that adorable? One must agree that the father here is a handsome man. Especially when his look for the upcoming reality show ‘India’s Asli Champion’ was out, our hearts did skip a beat.

Suniel has been shooting for the hit reality show for &TV channel. The actor sports the salt and pepper look and looks stunningly fit. In fact, earlier in an interview to PTI, the actor had specifically said that he wanted to do roles that were closer to his age. He explained, “I want to play my age, I want to play a father, an officer I don’t want to run round trees and don’t want to sing and dance. I believe every age has its own beauty and the confidence through which you carry yourself. I am confident about my craft of acting.”

His daughter Athiya Shetty, who debuted in Bollywood with ‘Hero’ will next be seen in the comic caper Mubarakan. She is paired opposite Arjun Kapoor who plays a double role in the film. The movie also stars Ileana D’ Cruz and Anil Kapoor and will hit the big screens on July 28.

