Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma celebrate second wedding anniversary, share photo of baby girl

It is a happy day for Asin Thottumkal. The Ghajini and Khiladi 786 actor, who tied the knot with Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma on January 19, 2016, is celebrating her second wedding anniversary today. And on this special day, she posted a picture of her daughter’s little feet with her wedding ring. Asin and Rahul were blessed with a baby girl on October 24.

Asin gave a sneak peak of her daughter on Friday morning and the caption reads, “#ARWedding #2years It’s the three of us now. Stepping into the third year. Couldn’t have asked for more!” Isn’t this cute? Well, Rahul Sharma too shared a picture from the wedding and wrote along, “Today I celebrate the best decision I ever made #ARWedding #2yrs.”

See the photos shared by Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary:

Today I celebrate the best decision I ever made #ARWedding #2yrs pic.twitter.com/gRM0luK9ZN — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) January 19, 2018

Well, this is not the first photo of the baby as Asin’s little angel was introduced to the world by none other than her close buddy and actor Akshay Kumar. Asin and Akshay’s friendship goes beyond work as Akshay also played cupid to Asin and Rahul, after which the two tied the knot.

See the first picture of Asin and Rahul Sharma’s baby with Akshay Kumar:

One joy which is completely unmatched…congratulations to my dearest friends Asin and @rahulsharma on the arrival of their little angel 😁 pic.twitter.com/fLEwUtHNzD — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2017

The couple had issued a statement about the special addition in their lives which read, “We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic Baby Girl earlier today. The last 9 months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and We would like to thank all our well wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support.”

See the best pictures from Asin and Rahul Sharma’s wedding:

Asin, who quit her flourishing acting career post marriage, had already made it clear that she had wrapped up all her professional commitments before her wedding and also shared the same via a post which read, “For all my media friends who still have not got the message, I’m once again reiterating that I have stopped taking up any assignments and have wrapped all my commitments before my wedding itself including my brand endorsements. Request people to stop making assumptions about my assignments and work as I’m not doing that at this stage. Had made this announcement before the wedding itself.”

