Asin photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Asin

Asin is one of the leading female actors down south. She even has several blockbuster films to her credit in Bollywood. Asin is one of the leading female actors down south. She even has several blockbuster films to her credit in Bollywood.

Asin Thottumkal, popularly called by her first name Asin, is an established actor belonging to the south Indian film industry. Starting her movie career with a Malayalam film at the young age of 16, Asin emerged as the queen of south film industry, especially for her contribution in the immensely successful Tamil films like Ghajini, Sivakasi, Varalaru and Pokkiri.

After Asin established her name and fame down south, she got an opportunity to star opposite Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan in the Bollywood remake of Ghajini in the year 2008. This was her breakthrough in Hindi film industry and she garnered great love and appreciation from the audience and critics alike. Asin won the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award and many accolades for Ghajini.

She went on to do several Hindi films and now appears predominantly in Bollywood. She is a member of the Rs 100-crore club for having acted in some of the highest-grossing movies like Ready, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786 opposite leading actors of Bollywood.

Asin has been the brand ambassador for several companies and products and has appeared in commercials for brands like Mirinda, Colgate, Tanishq, Parachute, Spinz Talc and Clinic All Clear among many others. Moreover, she has also been on the list of Times of India’s Most Desirable Women for three consecutive years from 2011-13.

Asin has been a part of social welfare camps in Sri Lanka where she was seen helping the victims of the Sri Lankan Civil War. The 31-year-old actress is now married to Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma. She is currently on a break from acting and spending quality time with husband and family.

Asin looks as cute as the teddy bear.

The colourful side of Asin.

And that’s her dreamy side!

Asin looks sexy.

The sporty Asin.

Asin looks beautiful.

Asin is such a poser.

Asin’s fiery side.

If a smile could kill.

Asin knows how to steal the attention.

A candid click of Asin.

Asin’s click from her wedding.

The perfect Indian look of Asin.

Asin looks glamorous.

Such a pretty click of Asin.

Asin at an event.

The pink-pant beauty.

Asin at another event.

The fun side of Asin.

Asin is rocking in this click.

Asin’s perfect black and white click.

Asin in a saree.

Asin’s side profile.

Asin’s perfect locks.

A still of Asin from Ghajini.

Asin rocks the jump-suit.

Asin looks pretty in blue.

Asin in the perfect south Indian look.

Asin in a sensuous click.

Asin looks lovely.

Asin looks cute.

Asin in a still from her film.

Asin’s click from her personal album.

Asin has a beautiful smile.

Asin in a seductive look.

Asin looks summery in yellow.

Yet another sensuous click of Asin.

Asin is such a show-stealer.

Asin’s killer look in a saree.

Asin gets the perfect click.

Asin gives the best pose.

Asin’s amazing picture.

Asin’s click from her vacation.

Asin looks vibrant.

A still from Asin’s film Houseful 2.

Asin gives a killer pose.

Asin flaunts her sexy back.

Asin gives a fun pose.

Asin looks vibrant.

Asin strikes a pose.

Watch Asin’s photoshoot videos here.

Watch: Asin’s photoshoot

Watch: Asin at Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar photoshoot

Watch: Asin’s another photoshoot

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd