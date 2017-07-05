Asin and husband Rahul Sharma are a power couple and their chemistry off the charts. See photos

Asin and husband Rahul Sharma recently had their first interview post marriage. Asin and husband Rahul Sharma recently had their first interview post marriage.

Asin had an interesting body of work in Tollywood as well as Bollywood. However, ever since she took a sabbatical from films after marrying the co-founder of Micromax, Rahul Sharma, nothing exciting has been reported from her end. But the couple recently had their first interview post marriage, and thanks to their fans clubs, we go to see a glimpse of the photoshoot.

HELLO! magazine India got Asin and Rahul featured as one of the powerful couple. Asin, post marriage, has kept her personal life quite secretive. Barring the times, when her gal-pals from the industry share some pictures with her whenever they are in Delhi, we hardly get any glimpse of Asin, or know about her whereabouts. But thanks to this coverage, her fans will get to know her equation with husband Rahul.

“Best friends forever Rahul and Asin Sharma” – is what reads the caption of the image shared by the fan clubs, and description goes as, “Their life is a celebration of success, power and hard work. Hello! Meet the couple fro their first ever interview post marriage.”

In the interview, Asin talked about the relationship she shares with husband Rahul. “We have a great relationship, which is based on friendship, love and respect. He is my best friend,” said Asin.

See the posts shared by Asin’s fan clubs from the photoshoot Asin and husband Rahul Sharma had for the magazine:

Exclusive: First post marriage interview of #Asin and @rahulsharma to @HELLOmagIndia ❤️ Such a adorable couple 💕 pic.twitter.com/s6K4R0LyfW — Asin Thottumkal FC (@Actor_AsinFC) July 5, 2017

#Asin and @rahulsharma photoshoot for @HELLOmagIndia ❤️ They are listed as one of the powerful couple ☺️ pic.twitter.com/C7THJSwoQQ — Asin Thottumkal FC (@Actor_AsinFC) July 5, 2017

Asin got married to Rahul Sharma in January 2016. The Christian wedding ceremony was followed by Hindu rituals near Delhi. The 30-year-old Ghajini star called only close friends and family in the extremely private event.

See Asin, Rahul Sharma’s wedding pics:

The only Bollywood star present was actor Akshay Kumar who happens to be a close friend of both of them and played a significant role in getting Asin and Rahul together.

