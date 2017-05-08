From Varun Dhawan to Sachin Tendulkar, everyone wanted to get clicked with Sunny Pawar at the Asian Awards

Sunny Pawar’s fanbase include stars like Varun Dhawan, Sachin Tendulkar and more. Sunny Pawar’s fanbase include stars like Varun Dhawan, Sachin Tendulkar and more.

Child actor Sunny Pawar has a strong fan base that include stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher and many more. The actor received the Rising Star Award, at the annual Asian Awards in the UK, for his role in the Oscar-nominated film, Lion where he played young Saroo.

At the award show, from legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, veteran actor Anupam Kher and Bollywood star Varun Dhawan — everyone stopped to take pictures with the adorable 8-year-old. “You’ve won our hearts, Sunny!” wrote Sachin Tendulkar on Instagram, while posing with him for a picture.

The child actor had already dominated on the red carpets of prestigious award shows, like Golden Globe and Oscar Awards. If ever there is a biopic about Sunny Pawar, his tale of how he emerged from the slums of Mumbai to being Hollywood’s darling, it would be an extremely gritty story a lot like his debut film Lion.

His father Dilip Pawar used to work as the government office sweeper, and mother Vasu made her living as a home-maker. The family lived in a slum in Kalina in the western suburbs, near the airport. Despite a humble background, with hardly any access to privileges, Sunny zoomed through auditioning rounds in Mumbai to land a plum role in the Dev Patel-starrer Hollywood biographical film Lion.

Check how all the stars chose took out their cameras to get clicked with Sunny:

Varun Dhawan presents LIon actor Sunny Pawar with Rising Star of the Year award at the Asian Awards in London @Varun_dvn @LionMovie #RjAlok pic.twitter.com/c6HCScpsht — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) May 6, 2017

On the work front, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, will soon be seen acting in his own biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams. The film has used real life footage from various events of his life.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif come together to celebrate a birthday. See pics, watch video

Varun Dhawan and Anupam Kher are presently working together for Judwaa 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd