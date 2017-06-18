Ashwni Dhir to team up with Ajay Devgn for a comedy?

Ashwni Dhir says if things fall in place, he might soon work with actor Ajay Devgn again. Ashwni Dhir says if things fall in place, he might soon work with actor Ajay Devgn again.

Filmmaker Ashwni Dhir says if things fall in place, he might soon re-team with actor Ajay Devgn for the sequel of their hit film Son of Sardaar. The 2012 film starred Devgn and Sonskshi Sinha and was a remake of Telugu film Maryada Ramanna, directed by S S Rajamouli. Devgn has already announced a film titled Sons of Sardaar, which will be about the Battle of Sargarhi of 1879, fought between soldiers of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afghan tribesmen. Dhir, who directed Son of Sardaar, says he has discussed an idea with Devgn for a possible sequel.

“We are planning on doing Son of Sardaar 2. It has nothing to do with that project (Sons of Sardaar). Ours is a different film, it will be a comedy. I had a meeting with Ajay regarding the comedy film, who also has a cameo in my upcoming release Guest iin London. Something will happen,” Dhir told PTI.

The director says he will be able to comment with clarity on the status of the project once his latest, Guest iin London releases. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Tanvi Azmi and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. While Dhir has mostly directed comedy films like Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge and One Two Three, he says it is sad that people don’t take the genre that seriously.

“We don’t take comedy as a genre seriously because we always believe the person who is serious, is much better with his words and emotions. There is a perception that a person who is funny is not serious.

“Also we derogate people when we say ‘comedians’ we should say ‘performers.’ Even in our earlier films, there would be one actor doing comedy, just as a filler but we never took him seriously. To make people laugh is the most difficult thing to do,” he adds.

