Ashutosh Gowariker to give onstage masterclass at British Film Institute

Ashutosh Gowariker has been invited for a masterclass on cinema by the prestigious British Film Institute Ashutosh Gowariker has been invited for a masterclass on cinema by the prestigious British Film Institute

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has been invited for a masterclass on cinema by the prestigious British Film Institute (BFI) in London. According to a release, Gowariker will be delivering the lecture on June 23. The session is a part of the London Indian Film Festival which opens on June 22. His film Jodhaa Akbar will be screened on June 25 at BFI Southbank followed by an introduction by Gowariker himself. “Honoured to be there at the oldest and most prestigious institute in the world – the BFI.

It has always been a great source of movies, and a very resourceful library. Cinema discussions as an art form are in abundance here,” Ashutosh Gowariker said in a statement. The In Conversation masterclass will be moderated by Nasreen Munni Kabir. With a reach of over 150 million worldwide, London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) is Europe’s largest South Asian film festival and takes place in London and Birmingham over 11 screens, the release said.

In 2016, the director had reunited with his Jodhaa Akbar actor, Hrithik Roshan, for Mohenjo Daro. The film got clashed with Akshay Kumar’s film Rustom. The director was also seen in the Marathi film, Ventilator, that was produced by Priyanka Chopra’s production house, Purple Pebbles Pictures. The film won three national award this year.

Ashutosh Gowarikar had also directed the Oscar-nominated film, Lagaan, starring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. The film was about a bunch of villagers and how they beat English men in the game of cricket after self training themselves. His other popular works include Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades and Abhishek Bachchan’s Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey.

With inputs from PTI

