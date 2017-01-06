Ashutosh Gowariker to deliver lecture in Yashwant Film Fest

Ashutosh Gowariker will be delivering a lecture in the upcoming seventh edition of Yashwant International Film Festival, here. Ashutosh Gowariker will be delivering a lecture in the upcoming seventh edition of Yashwant International Film Festival, here.

Award winning director Ashutosh Gowariker will be delivering a lecture in the upcoming seventh edition of Yashwant International Film Festival, here. The seven-day film festival will begin on January 20 and conclude on January 26. The festival has been organised by Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan (YCP) in collaboration with Pune Film Foundation, University of Mumbai and supported by Government of Maharashtra. It will be held at Chavan Centre, here. The Lagaan helmer will deliver the Smita Patil Memorial Lecture on January 22.

“We started Smita Patil Memorial Lecture last year where director Mahesh Bhatt delivered the lecture. This time we have invited renowned director Ashutosh Gowariker,” festival director Jabbar Patel told reporters. As part of the master class, Chile music composer Jorge Arriganda will conduct the special workshop on sound and music.

For the opening ceremony, YCP president and MP Sharad Pawar will be present along with vice chancellor of the University of Mumbai, Sanjay Deshmukh, informed YCP general secretary Sharad Kale. French film “Thank You For Bombing” by Barbara Eder will be the opening movie. During the festival, 52 world cinema, four retrospectives, seven Latin America, three Hindi and Marathi films will be screened.

The country focus this year is Vietnam, of which five films will be shown. Apart from this, 29 short films made by students will also be screened. Also, present at the press conference today were festival chief co-ordinaries Mahendra Teredesai and desk officer Sanjay Bansode.