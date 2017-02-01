Ashutosh Gowariker to team up with Hrithik Roshan in his next project?

Ashutosh Gowariker’s last film Mohenjo daro failed to do well at the box office. Ashutosh Gowariker’s last film Mohenjo daro failed to do well at the box office.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is soon to announce his next project. “I have not decided what I want to do next, but soon in four weeks, I will be able to make an announcement about my next project,” Gowariker said on the sidelines of the Lokmat Stylish awards here on Tuesday night.

According to the buzz, Ashutosh will be teaming up with Hrithik Roshan for his next film. His last directorial, the Hrithik and Pooja Hegde starrer Mohenjo Daro, tanked at the box office and was dismissed by critics too.

Asked about his style statement, Gowariker said: “For me, it’s 50 per cent what you are and 50 per cent what you project.”

Who is the most stylish actor or actress in Bollywood?

“I can’t single out anyone name. All are very stylish. They are stylish, that’s why they are the stars,” he said.

Gowariker was recently one of the first Bollywood names to come out and support filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali around the Padmavati controversy. “Shocking! Appalling!! Despairing!!! And still, we shall not stop making what we want to!!

Sanjay stay strong! I am with you! #Padmavati,” he had tweeted.

Gowariker’s 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar had also faced the wrath of Rajput Karni Sena, the same group which had attacked the sets of Padmavati when Bhansali was shooting there in Jaipur’s Jaigarh Fort few days back.

