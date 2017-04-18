Asha Parekh says late filmmaker Nasir Hussain was the only man she ever loved

Asha Parekh says she wouldn’t have been able to handle stardom of today’s time. Asha Parekh says she wouldn’t have been able to handle stardom of today’s time.

Yesteryear actress Asha Parekh says the late filmmaker Nasir Hussain was the only man she ever loved. For years, the entertainment business has known of the celebrated actress’ long-standing relationship with Hussain who not only introduced her in Dil Deke Dekho in 1959, they went on to collaborate on seven feature films, all superhits including Teesri Manzil and Caravan.

They also a shared a personal relationship that has come to light in Asha Parekh’s biography “The Hit Girl”.

On the need to speak out about the love of her life, the actress said: “Yes, Nasir Saab was the only man I ever loved. It would’ve been worthless to write an autobiography if I didn’t write about the people who mattered in my life.”

She credits her co-author for putting that part of her life. “My co-author Khalid Mohamed handled the whole episode so discreetly and gracefully.”

Asha Parekh reveals that she never got married as she never wanted to take Hussain away from his family.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan has been lucky to get author-backed characters: Asha Parekh on lack of roles for women

“I was never a home breaker. There was never any ill will between me and Nasir Saab’s family. In fact, I was so happy to see Nusrat (Hussain’s daughter) and Imran Khan (grandson) at my book launch. I feel I’ve lived my life decently and without hurting anyone.” Asha Parekh’s biography was launched by Salman Khan on April 10 in Mumbai. Salman also wrote a foreword for Asha Parekh in which he mentioned how unlucky he feels to have not been able to star opposite the actor.

The event also saw the turn up of Asha Parekh contemporaries and some close friends from the industry. To support Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rahman, Aruna Irani, Helen, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Jackie Shroff, Imran Khan and many others made their presence count.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now