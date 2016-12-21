Asha Bhosle lends voice in Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan, song picturised on Vidya Balan

Asha Bhosle will be heard in Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan, music of which has been composed by Anu Malik. Asha Bhosle will be heard in Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan, music of which has been composed by Anu Malik.

It’s not every day that one gets to hear Asha Bhosle’s vocals in a Hindi film song. Even though she recently lent her voice for a Bollywood track, in Vir Das’ 31st October, the film itself went unnoticed and so did the song.

The magical voice, which resonates with old and new generation, will now be heard in Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan, music of which has been composed by Anu Malik. The song marks Anu and Asha’s collaboration after a gap of 10 years. “Asha Bhosle has sung in the film and the song is picturised on Vidya. It is a visual and audio treat. People have to see t to believe it,” the music director said in an interview here.

The historical drama, a remake of Bengali film Rajkahini, is set in 1947 with the India-Pakistan partition forming the backdrop. Anu shared that Srijit had a choice of many music composers but he chose him because of his music in JP Dutta’s romantic drama Refugee, which was again set against the backdrop of Indo-Pak tension.

“Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt are the producers of Begum Jaan but I didn’t get the film because of them but because Srijit asked them, ‘Who composed the song Aisa Lagta Hai?’ (from Refugee). When he got to know it is me, he wanted me on board. So, I am really thankful to Srijit,” Anu said.

The film’s album will have vocals from Sonu Nigam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shreya Ghoshal and Anu’s daughter Anmoll. “It has been my biggest honour to have Asha Bhosle sing for me but she is so sweet that she told me, ‘Anu, you have given me a new lease of life.’ I was so emotional.”

The film, also starring Gauahar Khan, will arrive in theatres on March 17, 2017.

