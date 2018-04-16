Asha Bhosle, Amjad Ali Khan and Anupam Kher to be honoured at the 76th Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards

Asha Bhosle will receive the Dinanath Mangeshkar lifetime achievement award. Asha Bhosle will receive the Dinanath Mangeshkar lifetime achievement award.

Padma Vibhushan recipient and playback singer Asha Bhosle, who has had an illustrious career for over five decades now, will receive an honour at the 76th Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards.

From past 76 years, the Mangeshkar family has been celebrating Dinanath Mangeshkar’s anniversary by honouring legends from the field of music, drama, art and social work.

While Asha Bhosle will receive the lifetime achievement award, Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will be conferred with Master Dinanath Mangeshkar award and veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has done exemplary work not only in India but also collaborated with top directors in the west, will be given a special award for his contribution to Indian theatre and cinema.

The 76th Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards will be held on April 24 and minister Nitin Gadkari will be the chief guest.

Other awardees include Shekhar Sen for his contribution to theatre and Dhananjay Datar for social entrepreneurship. While poet Yogesh Gaur will be honoured with Vagvilasini Award for literature, the Shriram Gogate Award will be given to Rajiv Khandekar for journalism.

The award ceremony will be followed by a classical programme ‘Swar Nritya Bhav Darshan’ where Pandit Birju Mahataj and Saswati Sen will be delivering a Kathak performance.

While announcing Asha Bhosle’s name, her sister Usha Mangeshkar today told reporters, “We have chosen Asha ji, not because she is our sister but because she is a legendary singer. We are honouring her work through this award.”

Usha also shared that her sister and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar might also attend the award ceremony.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd