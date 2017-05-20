As Tiger Shroff becomes Indian Rambo, Sylvester Stallone is afraid. This is what he said

Sylvester took to Twitter and showed his support for the Indian remake but in his own style. Sylvester took to Twitter and showed his support for the Indian remake but in his own style.

The Indian remake of Hollywood action flick Rambo has created quite a stir here. It was revealed yesterday during the ongoing Cannes film festival that Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is set to reprise the iconic character in the Indian version. The film is slated for a 2018 release. And amid the entire fan frenzy, what’s motivating the makers is the fact that they’ve also got the thumbs up from original Rambo Sylvester Stallone. Sylvester took to Twitter and showed his support for the Indian remake but in his own style. His short, crisp message also carried a caution. Here’s what Sylvester wrote: “I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! .. Great character.. hope they don’t wreck it.”

Humbled and blessed to be walking the road u lay down 🙏❤ u r irreplaceable and I hope I don’t let you down sir @TheSlyStallone #RamboRemake http://t.co/A55zcoj5Kr — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 19, 2017

Grew up on this character, humbled and blessed to step into his shoes years later. #RamboRemake pic.twitter.com/eQYqMw46pm — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 20, 2017

Tiger who has already earned a name for his action and martial arts in Bollywood films said that he will not let down Sylvester. The actor took to Twitter and in his quintessential humble manner wrote, “Humbled and blessed to be walking the road u lay down 🙏❤ u r irreplaceable and I hope I don’t let you down sir @TheSlyStallone #RamboRemake.”

Rambo will be directed by Siddharth Anand, of Bang Bang fame. The Indian Rambo will be a story about the last surviving member of a special unit of Indian Armed Forces who will return to his home only to find it ravaged by the ongoing war, reported Hollywood Reporter.

“Being a martial artist and a huge action movie buff since childhood, this all seems very surreal, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity. By no means do I believe I can replace the legendary Sylvester Stallone; however, I do feel that somehow this is something I’ve been preparing for since childhood, ” Tiger was quoted in the report.

