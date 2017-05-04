As Sonam Kapoor accepts National Award, daddy Anil Kapoor becomes photographer. See pics

Anil Kapoor clicks Sonam Kapoor’s picture as she receives National Award from President Pranab Mukherjee. Anil Kapoor clicks Sonam Kapoor’s picture as she receives National Award from President Pranab Mukherjee.

It was a proud moment for the Kapoor family when Sonam Kapoor, dressed in a regal saree, was honoured at the 64th National Awards ceremony by President Pranab Mukherjee. She had received a Special Mention for her commendable performance in the heart-wrenching biopic, Neerja, in which she played Neerja Bhanot. The movie, Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani, also won the National Award for the Best Hindi Film.

But as Sonam accepted the award, it was her father, Anil Kapoor, who seemed euphoric. Just like any proud parent would dote on their offspring, Anil congratulated his daughter on Twitter and Instagram. Even before the event, he had shared a beaming picture of himself, posting it with the caption: “Dressed up & all set to accompany @sonamkapoor tonight for the #NationalAwards in Delhi! It’s a happy day!”

Anil was high on energy at the ceremony itself. He shared a series of photos on Instagram which he had earlier clicked while Sonam accepted the award. He was humble enough to admit that in the midst of the excitement, all he wanted was to capture the moment himself. He wrote with the photos, “Clearly cannot contain my excitement! Surrounded by cameras but a father always turns photographer in these moments! Congratulations @sonamkapoor !! So proud!! #nationalfilmawards.”

And, he also shared something similar on his Twitter handle. “Clearly cannot contain my excitement! Father turns photographer! Congratulations @sonamakapoor !! So proud!! #NationalFilmAwards”

He also tweeted a few more congratulatory tweets for the cast of Neerja, as well as Akshay Kumar for receiving the Best Actor National Award for Rustom.

Congratulations @akshaykumar !! So happy for you!! Hard work , talent & discipline has resulted in this win! Well done! #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/45aHvRllJr — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 3, 2017

As the world knows how much Sonam loves her daddy, she wasted no time in replying to his tweet of appreciation thanking him.

Love you daddy.. thank you so much http://t.co/J6ipfQLBZO — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) May 4, 2017

“Love you daddy.. thank you so much.” In an interview with IANS before the award ceremony, Anil Kapoor had also mentioned how excited he was to see his baby receive Special Mention at the hands of India’s president. “I am very happy, she is so fortunate. In such a short span of time, at such a young age, with such a less number of films, she has got this recognition from the highest award in our country. I am looking forward to the May 3 event when Sonam will be on dais receiving an award from the President of this country.”

