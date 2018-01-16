Latest News

As Sidharth Malhotra turns 33, celebrities shower love on the Aiyaary actor

In six years of his acting career, Sidharth Malhotra has surely made a space for himself in the industry. The actor, who turned 33 today, will be seen next in Aiyaary.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 16, 2018 7:07 pm
sidharth malhotra birthday Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 33rd birthday today.
Sidharth Malhotra is one of those talents who has managed to make a mark in the industry in a short time. The actor made his acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year and soon he became everyone’s favorite not only for his hot looks but also the kind of choices he made as far as his films are concerned. The actor celebrated his 33rd birthday today and on Twitter, not only his fans but also his contemporaries wished him all the love, luck and happiness.

Sidharth has been busy with the promotions of Aiyaary, which stars Tollywood actor Rakul Preet and the versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee. While the actor was busy, Rakul and Manoj made sure to send warm wishes for their Aiyaary co-star. Manoj in a video said, “Many many happy returns of the day, may you be always be cheerful and handsome that you are.” Rakul shared an image from their song together and wrote, “Happpppppy bday to the not so aiyaar in real life @S1dharthM .wishing u the best of everything..keep slaying ! 😀😀”

The actor took to Twitter and thanked his fans for showering so much love on him. He shot a video on posted it on his Faceebook. Along with the video, he wrote, “Had so much fun doing this for my birthday… surprising my #SidSquad – big love to you guys n thanks for always making this day special for me.”

