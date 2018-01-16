As Sidharth Malhotra turns 33, celebrities shower love on the Aiyaary actor

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 33rd birthday today. Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 33rd birthday today.

Sidharth Malhotra is one of those talents who has managed to make a mark in the industry in a short time. The actor made his acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year and soon he became everyone’s favorite not only for his hot looks but also the kind of choices he made as far as his films are concerned. The actor celebrated his 33rd birthday today and on Twitter, not only his fans but also his contemporaries wished him all the love, luck and happiness.

Sidharth has been busy with the promotions of Aiyaary, which stars Tollywood actor Rakul Preet and the versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee. While the actor was busy, Rakul and Manoj made sure to send warm wishes for their Aiyaary co-star. Manoj in a video said, “Many many happy returns of the day, may you be always be cheerful and handsome that you are.” Rakul shared an image from their song together and wrote, “Happpppppy bday to the not so aiyaar in real life @S1dharthM .wishing u the best of everything..keep slaying ! 😀😀”

The actor took to Twitter and thanked his fans for showering so much love on him. He shot a video on posted it on his Faceebook. Along with the video, he wrote, “Had so much fun doing this for my birthday… surprising my #SidSquad – big love to you guys n thanks for always making this day special for me.”

Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s video for his fans:

Check out wishes:

Hiipity happity birthday @S1dharthM! Hope you having the best day everrrrr! pic.twitter.com/0dECVLYCup — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) January 16, 2018

Wish you a very happy birthday Sid! Be the gentleman you always are… loads of love! @S1dharthM pic.twitter.com/POYG39abhp — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 16, 2018

Colonel Abhay Singh urf @BajpayeeManoj has a message for the birthday boy! #HappyBirthdaySidharthMalhotra See him and @S1dharthM as Major Jai Bakshi in #Aiyaary on 09.02.18. pic.twitter.com/1Y9nwvkAEY — Aiyaary (@aiyaary) January 16, 2018

Wish u a very happy birthday @S1dharthM brother…shine on!!!!🤗🤗 — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) January 16, 2018

.@S1dharthM Your intense looks and acting reminds me always of the legendary angry young man! #HappyBirthdaySidharthMalhotra 🎂

Looking forward to your upcoming #Aiyaary it looks amazing. — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) January 16, 2018

Happy Birthday buddy @S1dharthM

Here’s wishing you a super year ahead. Have a good one 😃😃💪🏻👍🏻 — Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) January 16, 2018

Happy birthday @S1dharthM .. here’s wishing you a smashing year. Big hug buddy. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 16, 2018

To my sweetest costar & fellow Villain @S1dharthM a very happy birthday. – have a stupendous birthday brother. & #Aiyaary is looking fabulous. pic.twitter.com/uasit0Cl3J — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 16, 2018

Happpppppy bday to the not so aiyaar in real life @S1dharthM .wishing u the best of everything..keep slaying ! 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/8gTz0kYIcm — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) January 16, 2018

Wishing my fellow capriconian @S1dharthM a very Happy Birthday.. lotsss of lov sid♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/6aNd7HBoCc — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) January 16, 2018

Happy Birthday Sid. Have a great year. Good luck at the movies. @S1dharthM 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 16, 2018

.@Rakulpreet sends her love to @S1dharthM urf Major Jai Bakshi on his birthday! #HappyBirthdaySidharthMalhotra Catch their on-screen love in #Aiyaary on Feb 9. pic.twitter.com/Hi8GLUnqkT — Aiyaary (@aiyaary) January 16, 2018

We wish him a very happy birthday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd