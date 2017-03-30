As Regal Theatre downs shutter with Mera Naam Joker, Rishi Kapoor gets nostalgic

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor gives an emotional farewell to New Delhi’s eight-decade-old Regal cinema. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor gives an emotional farewell to New Delhi’s eight-decade-old Regal cinema.

Single screen cinemas have been struggling hard for a long time to make ends meet. Multiplexes took over their business and it became difficult for the single screen owners to make any profit. The recent one to succumb to the undying competition from multiplexes is central Delhi’s premier theatre Regal, located in the bylanes of Connaught Place. The development came after the owners of the building received notices from Municipal Corporation after two old buildings in the area collapsed.

While many Delhiites are sad about never being able to watch a film in one of the gorgeous cinema halls ever again, actor Rishi Kapoor gets nostalgic on bidding goodbye to the theatre which had a great association with both his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor and his father Raj Kapoor. The actor took to Twitter to share his feelings as he posted a picture of the cinema hall and wrote, “Demolish. Adios Regal Theatre, Delhi. A place where all the Kapoor’s theatre and cinema work was seen. Had “Bobby” premiered there too! Thank you!(sic).”

The owners of the theatre, which was designed by architect Walter Sykes George and opened in 1932 have decided to screen Raj Kapoor’s classics Mera Naam Joker and Sangam on its last day. The decision came in the wake of the eight-decade-long relationship of the Kapoor khandaan with the theatre. While Prithviraj Kapoor used to perform in plays at the Regal theatre, Raj Kapoor made sure that the premiere of all his films was held at Regal Theatre in Delhi.

One of the oldest employees of the theatre, Aman Singh Verma earlier said in an interview to TOI, “We used to be Raj Kapoor’s favourite cinema hall. Now, the shows might be running empty but there was a time when people would start lining up a day before the premiere. The hall would be decorated with flowers like a marriage venue, patrons would get specially printed pamphlets and big film stars like Raj Kapoor and Nargis would come for the red carpets.”

