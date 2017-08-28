As PV Sindhu wins silver at World Badminton Championships 2017, Bollywood comes together to congratulate her

From Ranveer Singh to Amitabh Bachchan every actor tweeted wishing PV Sindhu on her win. From Ranveer Singh to Amitabh Bachchan every actor tweeted wishing PV Sindhu on her win.

Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu has made India proud yet again. The young badminton star has secured a silver medal at the World Badminton Championships. Sindhu was playing against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara. While she lost after getting close to being the champion, India is ecstatic of her achievement, and so is Bollywood. Many actors, filmmakers and others from the glamour world have expressed their pride and wishes for Sindhu.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is soon to comeback on small screen with his reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, took to Twitter to congratulate the star. He wrote, “#Sindhu , #Pvsindhu1 .. you made India proud .. you are a Champion .. spirit, guts, endurance .. for me you won .. never gave up”

Mubarakan actor Anil Kapoor wrote, “Just as @ImRo45 marks his 12th ODI century, @Pvsindhu1 wins a silver at the #WorldBadmintonChampionships!! Good day for Indian sports!”

Actor turned filmmaker Sonu Sood tweeted, “Sindhuuuuuuu.. You are a WINNER ..🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 India SALUTES you🏆🏆🏆🏆 @Pvsindhu1 ..what a match 💪”

Many do not know that after making his production debut with Tutak Tutak Tutiya last year, Sonu is prepping up for a biopic on PV Sindhu. The actor said he would like to cast Deepika Padukone for the film. “I would love to see Deepika playing character of Sindhu in my film. She is a fine actress. We are still in scripting stage. If the part is offered to her and she likes the script and director, and has the time for it, she will surely give her nod,” Sonu had said in an interview earlier.

Continuing the streaks of congratulations, Lucknow Central actor Farhan Akhtar too gave his regards to PV Sindhu. The actor wrote, “Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning silver. Extremely close contest that could have gone either way. Tough luck this time. Shine On.”

Well, looking at the speed with which PV Sindhu is adding feathers to her cap, we are sure a biopic tracing her struggles and success journey is going to be extremely interesting.

