As Peepli Live actor Sitaram Panchal seeks monetary help to battle kidney and lung cancer, Anil Kapoor asks fans to contribute

Mubarakan actor Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and expressed sadness at his friend Sitaram Panchal’s state. The actor wrote, “In our busy lives, news like this tends to get lost in the noise. Pls help Sitaram in his time of need!”

Known for his roles in Peepli Live, Pan Singh Tomar and The Legend of Bhagat Singh, actor Sitaram Panchal is asking for monetary help in order to afford proper treatment for kidney and lung cancer. The actor is bed ridden for over 10 months and took to his Facebook account reaching out for some help. He wrote, “Brothers, please help me, I am suffering from cancer, your actor brother, Sitaram Panchal.”

“Initially, he used to work and we could make ends meet. But now, he does not even have the strength to stand up. He has lost a lot of weight. Ever since the cancer was detected in January 2014, he has taken Ayurvedic treatment. It was only recently that he started a new Homoeopathic medicine, following which, his condition worsened and we discontinued the medicines,” his wife told Hindustan Times.

Ever since the actor sought help through Facebook, his pictures have gone viral. Filmmaker Ashwini Chaudhary, who was in touch with the state government, had approached other members of the fraternity to help the actor.

“Just got a call from CMO Haryana. Thank you for offering financial assistance to Sitaram Panchal,” Ashwini tweeted. The director told Hindustan Times that the government has transferred Rs 5 lakh to the account of Sitaram Panchal, and will offer more money through other schemes.

