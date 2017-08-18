As much as I will like to take credit, I had no hands in the change at CBFC: Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor is happy for I & B minister Smriti Irani and said, “I am really happy that someone from the TV fraternity is doing so wonderfully well in politics.” Ekta Kapoor is happy for I & B minister Smriti Irani and said, “I am really happy that someone from the TV fraternity is doing so wonderfully well in politics.”

The much-needed change has arrived at Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) with Prasoon Joshi taking over from Pahlaj Nihlani. Reportedly, the I & B minister Smriti Irani took this fast-paced decision and murmurs suggest that it was on request of good friend, producer Ekta Kapoor. Ekta’s recent film Lipstick Under My Burkha had faced the wrath of CBFC and it was said that she got Pahlaj removed.

At the press conference of ALT Balaji’s web series Bose Dead or Alive, when Ekta was asked about the same, she said, “As much as I would like to take credit, I have no hand at the change. After I got to hear the news I did call Smriti and when I asked her why she didn’t tell me about it, she shot back saying that it’s her work and why should she tell me.”

Talking about it further, Ekta said, “I am really happy that someone from the TV fraternity is doing so wonderfully well in politics. The nation will only change when our leaders will take quick decisions to ease out red tapeism. Smriti is an actor above Oscar, and a super mom at home. But when she goes to office she forgets everything and is only dedicated to her job. Earlier we used to talk about shows and films but now it’s all gone.”

Ekta was also all praises for Rajkummar Rao, who is playing the lead in Bose. Stating that he was the best choice, Ekta said, “There are actors and then there is Rajkummar. He is one of the finest actors we have in the industry and it was a pleasure working with him. I don’t know how many actors would take so much efforts for a web series. He shaved off his head and put on weight, and that shows his commitment. Talent and hardwork doesn’t only need the big screen. It has been an honour to work with Rajkummar and I don’t think anyone else could have done justice to the character.”

Lastly, the producer said, “We felt Bose was story that would work best on digital for we want the youth to know about Subhash Chandra Bose. He was a super hero and his story should be told. We might not have been able to tell it the way we wanted via film, and TV doesn’t allow short formats, hence web was the best option. But we have put in equal effort for this one, from research to budget. The team actually spent 18 months researching about it and we are quite proud of the show.”

Creatively produced by Hansal Mehta, the web series has been directed by Pulkit. It will also star Rajkummar’s girlfriend Patralekha Chatterjee.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd