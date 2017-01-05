As MS Dhoni gives up ODI captaincy, Bollywood celebrates his success

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is stepping down as India’s ODI captain and this news left his fans surprised. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is stepping down as India’s ODI captain and this news left his fans surprised.

The news that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is stepping down as India’s ODI captain left his fans surprised. The cricketer, who likes to keep his cards close to his chest, announced the news on Wednesday (January 4) night. And we all know how big it is. MS Dhoni is the only Indian captain to have led his side to all three major ICC tournaments. From winning the maiden T20 World Cup in 2007 on his captaincy debut to leading India to a World Cup victory on home soil and helping India maintain the top spot in the Test rankings, he is the most successful Indian captain. In 2013 Dhoni also became the only Indian captain to win the Champions Trophy.

Following the news, tributes and wishes poured in for MSD. Bollywood celebrities too took to Twitter to express their gratitude toward former captain MS Dhoni. Be it Anupam Kher, who played Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in MS Dhoni biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, or other fans in the fraternity – such as Randeep Hooda and Irrfan Khan – they all took to Twitter to celebrate MS Dhoni’s achievements.

This captain cool is getting love from all ends. Find out here, who wrote what for their star Dhoni…

Thnk u @msdhoni 4 making us feel euphoric & proud all these yrs. It was not only winnings but u also defined #Attitude for Indian Cricket. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 4, 2017

great era of Indian captaincy comes to an end with you @msdhoni #CaptainCool took out of box decisions that worked pic.twitter.com/uML6OpYfYu — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 4, 2017

Dear MSD, You have been one of the finest captains this country has seen. Thank you for the cricket, the victories & the world cups #Respect pic.twitter.com/aG3hnmJqmu — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 4, 2017

What a captain you’ve been @msdhoni! Will always remember you winning world cups almost single handedly. — Irrfan (@irrfank) January 4, 2017

A class act both on & off the field👏🏼Tku @msdhoni for the way u lead #TeamIndia & for bein one of the greatest captains of all time🙏🏼 #Dhoni — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) January 4, 2017

Humaare saath raho @msdhoni jaane ki baat na karo!! But kudos to you for uniting a country like never before. You rock Mahi 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) January 4, 2017

Mahi’s wife Sakshi Dhoni too sent him an encouraging tweet, post the announcement.

@msdhoni There are no mountains high enough to stop you from climbing.Proud of you !! ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) January 4, 2017

MS Dhoni will always remain special for his fans.

