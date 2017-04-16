As Lisa Haydon takes a bubble bath, the focus is only her baby bump. See pic

Lisa Haydon flaunts her baby bump in the new still. Lisa Haydon flaunts her baby bump in the new still.

Model-turned-actor Lisa Haydon has entered the third trimester of her pregnancy and is bent on breaking the taboo that ladies cannot look hot with a baby bump. In a recent still shared by Lisa, she can be seen taking a bubble bath but all we can see is her full grown tummy, which is peeking through the bubbles, and it is too cute.

It seems like Lisa is following footsteps of Kareena Kapoor Khan, who broke the stigma around pregnancy by being as active as possible during the nine months. While Kareena has not put herself to rest during or after pregnancy, Lisa has chosen a different way to enjoy this phase of her life. In fact, the Queen actor often goes live on Instagram to show the kind of diet she is adapting to keep herself fit and healthy.

The actor got married to beau Dino Lalvani in a hush-hush ceremony in October 2016 and shared the happy news with her fans over Instagram. Her husband, Dino, is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani.

Lisa’s pregnancy was a surprise as she kept the news under wraps till she shot the last episode of her short series on television, The Trip. Before the series, she also appeared in Karan Johar’s film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Meanwhile, she is enjoying her pregnancy and keeping off any kind of work. However, she admits that she misses her work as we can see her Instagram flooded with her shoots and ad campaigns.

Well, we are as excited as Lisa for her pregnancy. We wish her all the health and happiness.

