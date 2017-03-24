As Kangana Ranaut turns 30, she gifts herself a splendid bungalow

Kangana Ranaut has been working on the decor of her new bungalow for a long time now and wishes to give it a ‘pahaadi’ touch. Kangana Ranaut has been working on the decor of her new bungalow for a long time now and wishes to give it a ‘pahaadi’ touch.

When Kangana Ranaut packed her bags and left for the Vaishno Devi shrine on her 30th birthday eve, everyone speculated it to be her gift to herself to regain stability and peace in her life after all the hullabaloo around her infamous nepotism comment. Little did anyone know that the Jaanbaaz Julia has got herself another gift.

If reports are to be believed, Kangana has bought for herself a splendid bungalow which she will use for professional purposes. A source close to Kangana told Mid-Day that the actor has purchased the three-storeyed bungalow close to her Khar residence. She has been working on its decor for a long time now and has also hired interior designer Shabnam Gupta to give the house a ‘pahaadi’ touch.

“It’s a spacious three-storey bungalow. Kangana had always dreamt of her own office space and intends to start work on her directorial project this year, ” the source revealed.

Kangana might also turn a producer-director in the near future as the source close to her said, “She also hopes to turn producer in the near future. Once she wraps up Manikarnika, a film on Rani Lakshmibai, she will immerse herself in her directorial debut. She is expected to make an announcement regarding her next venture sometime in mid-2017.”

It is being rumoured that soon the Rangoon actor would begin filming a biopic on Rani Lakshmibai, which was in the loop since a long time. However, sources also say that the film which was supposed to be directed by Ketan Mehta is now being helmed by another ace director, Krish Jagarlamudi. The development came after Ketan Mehta opted out of the movie as he didn’t like Kangana’s constant interruptions in the script of the film. Meanwhile, Kangana also has Simran in her kitty, which has been directed by Hansal Mehta.

