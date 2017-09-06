Photo: Aryan Khan’s ‘game day’ look is too cool to be missed

In the picture one just cannot miss to spot the fit body of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. In the picture one just cannot miss to spot the fit body of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan is a handsome young man and there is no doubt about this. Every time we see a new click of Shah Rukh Khan’s teenage son, we go gaga over his personality and look. Aryan also has a huge fan following already, and many feel that he is just a carbon copy of his dad SRK. Once again this handsome lad is stealing our hearts with a recent click in which he is seen posing with two other friends.

It was just a few days back when SRK’s wife Gauri Khan shared Aryan’s picture, but she was afraid of getting fired by her young son as she posted the image without his permission. But the latest post on Aryan Khan’s Instagram is a visual treat for all of us, yet again. In the picture one just cannot miss to spot the fit body of Aryan Khan, and thus it is capable enough to go viral on the Internet. In just one day, Aryan’s latest picture has over 58,400 likes.

Aryan captioned the picture as, “Game day.” See Aryan Khan’s latest Instagram post here:

If you follow Aryan Khan on Instagram, you must be a fan of his hot bod already. He keeps sharing shirtless clicks and selfies quite often. See a few Instagram posts of SRK’s son Aryan Khan here:

Aryan is currently pursuing a course in filmmaking at the University of South California. Time and again we also keep hearing that the young Khan might plan to make a career in Bollywood too.

