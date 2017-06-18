Aryan Khan ditches father Shah Rukh Khan, poses with ‘birth giver’ mom Gauri on Father’s Day. See adorable photo

Gauri Khan shared a picture with her son Aryan Khan and wrote along with the picture, “Love the tag line”. Gauri Khan shared a picture with her son Aryan Khan and wrote along with the picture, “Love the tag line”.

As Bollywood celebrities kept sharing posts and wishes for their dads on the occasion of Father’s Day today, someone in tinsel town ditched his dad and chose his mother. Shah Rukh Khan’s usually shy, aloof son Aryan Khan was captured with his mom Gauri Khan in a lovely photograph. Gauri shared the beautiful picture on her Instagram. The picture reminds us why mothers will always be an important part of our lives and one shouldn’t forget them even on Father’s Day. Gauri wrote along with the picture, “Love the tag line . The Birth-giver”. Needless to say, Gauri Khan is hinting at the value of mothers here.

We have to say Aryan has grown into a young handsome man. Dressed in a cool white tee, Aryan is exuding a tonne of charm in this picture just like his father.

love the Tag line .. Birth giver pic.twitter.com/iH58YZt94z — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) June 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has decided to seek wife Gauri’s fashion tips on donning a different look for this year. Their recent Twitter exchange suggests the same. Gauri had few days back, shared a picture on Instagram where she is wearing a pair of blue jeans and a T-shirt. Gauri wrote, “Blue jeans and a t – shirt … my look for 2017.” Shah Rukh replied to Gauri and wrote, “Thx for the tip ma’m we r all set for 2017 too then” along with a picture of himself posing with his little son AbRam. Shah Rukh and Gauri also went on a dinner date with Shweta Nanda and some of their close friends.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is busy promoting his next film Jab Harry Met Sejal co-starring Anushka Sharma.

