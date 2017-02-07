Arvind Kejriwal found his biopic An Insignificant Man interesting, say makers

Anand Gandhi, known for his film Ship of Theseus, has directed the film with Khushboo. Anand Gandhi, known for his film Ship of Theseus, has directed the film with Khushboo.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has watched his upcoming biopic, An Insignificant Man, which traverses his journey to becoming an influential personality in politics, and he found it quite interesting, reveal its co-director Khusbhoo Ranka. Anand Gandhi, known for his film Ship of Theseus, has directed the film with Khushboo.

An Insignificant Man was first premiered at 2016 Toronto International Film Festival and later in India, at Mumbai Film Festival. It received rave reviews and now the directors, Khushboo and Anand Gandhi, are gearing up for its theatrical release.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Khusbhoo said, “He (Kejriwal) approached us saying he wanted to watch the film. We showed him the film in November. He had a strange reaction. He said, ‘It’s interesting’. That’s weird considering he watched something, which was about him. But I think that’s what happens when you watch yourself on the screen, it’s like an out of body experience. So, I understand where he came from.”

The director also said that Kejriwal did not ask for any changes in the film, which has now been submitted to the CBFC.

Even as the film passed Kejriwal’s litmus test, Khushboo is prepared for a clearance trouble at the censor level. “Given the nature of our movie, it will be naive to not expect any problems. So, we are prepared and we will deal with whatever comes our way. A lot of people, in fact, have been telling me that we might not face any hiccup by the censor board. So, let’s see. We are positive but have prepared ourselves for the worst.”

Besides An Insignificant Man, Khushboo and Anand are excited about their another upcoming venture, Virtual Reality films.

The filmmakers have developed documentaries shot with the VR technology. While talking to us about it, Anand said that VR was something he was keen on developing from a long time. “It is a fantastic medium. The more you watch using VR, you stop feeling like going for anything else. I am a VR addict so, I find it difficult to watch anything in 2D rectangle space.”

The writer-director said though there is cynicism in the industry about the medium, he is happy that people like Aamir Khan and Shekhar Kapur have shown interest in it. “We shot making of Dangal on VR. Aamir has been the first one in the industry to try something like that. Shekhar Kapur is going to shoot a VR component with me, even Zoya (Akhtar) is going to do that with her next film. I am also going to shoot one such segment for Nandita Das’ next, Manto. So, the audience will see Manto on the VR,” Anand said.

