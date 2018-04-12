Arunoday Singh on his Blackmail co-star Irrfan Khan’s health: We should just send prayers and love his way

After Yeh Saali Zindagi, Arunoday Singh and Irrfan Khan have teamed up again in Blackmail. After Yeh Saali Zindagi, Arunoday Singh and Irrfan Khan have teamed up again in Blackmail.

Arunoday Singh is riding high on the success of his latest film Blackmail. The actor, who is back to commercial space after 2016 film Mohenjo Daro, is happy to be on board the latest Irrfan Khan starrer. Blackmail is Arunoday’s second film with Irrfan after 2011 film Yeh Saali Zindagi. The actor, who claims he was lucky to become a part of the Abhinay Deo film, also has a word of caution for all those who are speculating around Irrfan’s ongoing ill health.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Arunoday said, “I just want people to stop speculating and just let the man deal with his illness in private and come out and reveal to the world what he wants to reveal. It’s not something we need to talk about. We should just send prayers and love his way because he’s earned them and that’s all he needs from us. Everything else, just stay out of the business.”

Irrfan, who had remained absent from all promotional activities of Blackmail, had left many wondering about his rumoured illness. While his wife Sutapa Sikdar through social media requested everyone to respect their personal space, Irrfan himself issued a public statement explaining his health. He announced that he was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour and was undergoing treatment for the same in the UK.

He had also recently shared a Rainer Maria Rilke poem that read, “God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing. Embody me. Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don’t let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness. Give me your hand #rainermariarilke.”

Blackmail makers had claimed that Irrfan wanted his film to release on time and not get disrupted due to his absence. The film, which is doing well at the box office has crossed Rs 15 crore in the first week of its release. Blackmail also stars Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Omi Vaidya and Pradhuman Singh.

