Jab Harry Met Sejal actor Aru Verma: I had to remind myself that I am doing a film with Shah Rukh Khan

The buzz around Jab Harry Met Sejal is strong. And if the film fares well, it will not just be a much-deserved hit for its lead pair Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, but even actor Aru K Verma, who plays SRK’s friend in the Imtiaz Ali directorial. Aru is currently seen tickling the funny bones of his audience in TV show The Drama Company. So what’s his role in Jab Harry Met Sejal? “I play a friend of Harry who is present throughout the journey when Harry meets Sejal and binds together the intense journey of the couple in the film,” Aru revealed during a chat with indianexpress.com.

The 30-year-old actor has previously been a part of films like Rockstar, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara, 2 States and Befikre, apart from several television commercials. “I have worked with Imtiaz Ali before for Rockstar. But this time it was more intense working with him. When people like him, who have been in the industry for a while, support you, it’s a very different feeling. I loved the way I was welcomed to the film. I will say it was my best shooting experience till date,” Aru Verma said.

So how was his experience of working with SRK and Anushka? “I did have a small fan moment with my own self in Amsterdam while we were shooting there. I looked to my right and gasped ‘Shah Rukh Khan!’. I literally had to remind myself, “you are doing a film with him so relax”. While rehearsing one time he said, “Beta aise nahi, agar aise kar le”. He showed so much interest and that shows how passionate he is towards his work. He gives his 200% to make everything good,” he shared.

And what about Anushka? “Working with Anushka Sharma was an absolute pleasure. She is very down to earth and very particular about her acting. The good thing about her is how she can switch off and on between takes, its very endearing to watch,” he shared.

Aru is a popular name on the ramp too, and is known for being a successful oversized model. So in an industry obsessed with being size zero, was it difficult for him to create a name?

“I hadn’t thought about modelling looking at my size and everything. But it just happened and I am enjoying myself. I believe things have changed a lot in the last five-six years and I talk about both modelling and acting. It’s not just about having a good face or a good physique, it’s also about the talent and how one can hone that talent in front of the camera. At the end of the day it all comes down to your acceptability with the audience. Also the script plays a major role for the character, the actors who are unconventional looking get their part. So the industry is changing and I am liking that change.”

