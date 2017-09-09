Arth remake to be helmed by Revathy

Revathy will be directing the remake of Arth, to be produced by Sarath Chandra. Revathy will be directing the remake of Arth, to be produced by Sarath Chandra.

Mahesh Bhatt’s critically acclaimed film Arth is to be remade and none other than Revathy will be helming the film. The star who was last seen in Kalki Koechlin’s Margherita With A Straw, met with Sarath Chandra, who had bought the remake rights for the film, and Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh tweeted a picture and wrote, “Revathy to give new meaning to ARTH. Sharat Chandra is the architect of this enduring classic of mine.”

Arth also happened to be the first Indian film to be remade in Pakistan. While the original starred Raj Kiran, Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi; the Pakistani film had Shaan Shahid, Humaima Malick, Uzma Hassan and Mohib Mirza. It is unclear as to who will be cast in the newer version as of now. However, fans cannot wait to see how this beautiful movie is brought back to life on the silver screen by a completely different set of people.

Revathy to give new meaning to ARTH. Sharat Chandra is the architect of this enduring classic of mine. pic.twitter.com/lu2BET9wIE — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) September 9, 2017

Arth was in a way an autobiographical film about a director having an affair with an actor. It was about Bhatt’s relationship with Parveen Babi, and Shabana Azmi played the role of the wife. The Mahesh Bhatt hit was remade in Tamil in 1993, and the film was directed by Balu Mahendra. Titled Marupadiyum, the film had Revathy, Nizhalgal Ravi and Rohini, each giving an exemplary performance. It was both a critical and commercial success. So, now that the actor is donning the director’s hat, it will be interesting to see what she brings to the table.

