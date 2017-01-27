Arshad Warsi showed me the way to do Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar

Arshad Warsi played the lead role in the original film but Akshay replaced him in the sequel. Arshad Warsi played the lead role in the original film but Akshay replaced him in the sequel.

Akshay Kumar says he is grateful to friend Arshad Warsi for showing him the way to do a film like Jolly LLB 2. Arshad played the lead role in the original film but Akshay replaced him in the sequel. He earlier said that he was supposed to do the sequel but Fox Star Studios decided to go with Akshay as he is a bigger star.

Akshay said he spoke to Arshad after coming on board for the courtroom drama. “I did speak to Arshad. He is not small (actor). He is my good friend. People just blow up things out of proportion,” the actor said in an interview. “I am very grateful to Arshad to show me the way of doing a film like this. He made the way for me, he made things easy for me. He made this film very big and I hope that ‘Jolly LLB 2’ also turns out to be a good film.”

Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 also features Huma Qureshi while Saurabh Shukla will reprise his role of a judge. The film will hit the theaters on February 10.

Meanwhile, Akshay will soon start shooting for filmmaker R Balki’s Padman, based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad making the machine. Besides this, he has Tamil superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Neeraj Pandey’s Crack. The actor said that he is enjoying the variety of the offers he gets nowadays, something which was quite difficult to achieve earlier in his career.