Arshad Warsi on Jolly LLB 2: Why are you touching my weak point?

Jolly LLB had Arshad Warsi in lead. He is replaced by superstar Akshay Kumar in the film's sequel Jolly LLB 2.

While Jolly LLB had Arshad Warsi in lead, the actor was replaced by superstar Akshay Kumar in the sequel. At a red carpet event in Mumbai last night when Arshad Warsi was asked to comment on the fact that Akshay is playing the lead in Jolly LLB 2, the actor said, “Why are you touching my weak point? Just kidding! It’s not like that! I’ll tell you honestly and I have said it a lot of times, I am a very lethargic person. During Bigg Boss, I didn’t want to do anything further than that, and Jolly LLB was a coincidence. And as I said earlier, I am very happy that Akshay is doing it. Akshay and I talk a lot, and I think he has done a damn good job. I am really happy, and I really hope that the film does well.”

He also added, “I haven’t watched it yet, I am busy promoting Irada (Warsi’s drama thriller slated to release this year),” when asked whether he has watched the film himself.

Jolly LLB actor Arshad Warsi had earlier said that he was supposed to be featured in the second installment of Jolly LLB too, but then the makers wanted a ‘bigger star’, which the found in Akshay Kumar.

While Arshad has maintained a friendly demeanour in this situation, Akshay Kumar is also heaping praise on Warsi. He recently thanked Arshad Warsi for showing him the way for doing Jolly LLB 2 and that he hopes for this film to be as successful as the first installment.

