Arshad Warsi ‘localised’ Jack Sparrow’s voice in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge

Actor Arshad Warsi says he localised the voice of Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s character Captain Jack Sparrow in the Hindi version of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, and says it “sounds like Indian humour”.

“Disney (studio) is very happy the way I dubbed for this film. It wasn’t easy to dub for Jack Sparrow because this character is drunk at different levels in the film most of the times.

“I have made this voice very localised and it sounds like Indian humour. I hope people enjoy the movie at the theatres,” Arshad said at the special screening of the film here on Thursday.

Bollywood celebrities like Gulshan Grover and Neha Bhasin also attended the screening of the fantasy film.

Gulshan said: “I have been a fan of Johnny Depp and Pirates of the Caribbean, but what is special about this film is Arshad Warsi has dubbed for the Hindi version of this film. It’s double excitement to see the film and hear the voice of Arshad as Jack Sparrow on the big screen.”

Singer Bhasin also shared her excitement over the film.

“I am here to support Arshad Warsi. I was busy working so, with this film I am going to have fun. I have seen earlier part of this franchise and Johnny Depp’s character is my favourite,” she said.

The fifth instalment of the popular Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise also features Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Kevin McNally and Geoffrey Rush.

Walt Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films released it in India on Friday.

