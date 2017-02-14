Arshad Warsi is one of the most nuanced actors we have today: Divya Dutta

“He is one of the most nuanced actors we have today and I had a blast shooting with him.” (Source: APH IMAGES) “He is one of the most nuanced actors we have today and I had a blast shooting with him.” (Source: APH IMAGES)

Actress Divya Dutt enjoyed playing the antagonist in her upcoming film Irada but says she felt out of her comfort zone. “I was not at all comfortable doing a negative role. But I had a lot of fun playing the character. I have not played the role of antagonist often, so this time I had a chance to dig my teeth deep into the character,” she The story of the film has been co-written by debutante director Aparnaa Singh and Anushka Rajan.

“The real fun about playing such roles is that they are very layered. So, I get to play a lot on the text and subtext of the character. I hope I have justified myself as an actor in this role,” said Divya. The actress also praised co-star Arshad Warsi. “He is one of the most nuanced actors we have today and I had a blast shooting with him.”

The film also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Sagarika Ghatke and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. The film releases this Friday.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi is excited to be a part of the third film in the Munnabhai franchise, as the actor says its script is so relevant and funny. Munna Bhai MBBS was released in 2003 followed by its sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006.

Also Read: Baahubali 2: Shah Rukh Khan is NOT a part of Baahubali The Conclusion

Now, 11 years after the sequel, Arshad is all set to reprise his role as ‘circuit’ to Sanjay Dutt’s affable ‘Munna bhai’ in the Rajkumar Hirani directed comedy-drama.