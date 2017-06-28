Arshad Warsi hurt his knee doing Tango. Arshad Warsi hurt his knee doing Tango.

Actor Arshad Warsi has been hospitalised after suffering a “bad knee injury”, he said on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actor on Wednesday tweeted a photograph showing a wall clock, and wrote, “My view this morning, had a bad knee injury yesterday, in the hospital, trying to fix…I’m doing this.” The Jolly LLB star later shared a photograph of his knee in a navy blue coloured cast and mentioned that he hurt himself doing the Tango. “‘Dard bhari taang’ (painful leg) from doing Tango to painful Taangon,” a second image was captioned so by the actor, who once had a dance studio. Arshad is known for his comical roles in films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Jolly LLB. He also featured in Ishqiya and Dedh Ishqiya.

Recently, the actor was in the news as a part of his bungalow at Versova got demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly constructing an additional floor. The bungalow was locked when civic officials visited the premises, and they carried out only symbolic demolition. On the work front, Warsi is busy with his upcoming directorial Golmaal Again which stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others. The Rohit Shetty directorial will be a Diwali weekend release this year.

My view this morning, had a bad knee injury yesterday, in the hospital, trying to fix… pic.twitter.com/w8UrYN7wLP — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 28, 2017

“Dard bari taang” from doing Tango to painful Taangon… pic.twitter.com/u6PZE7Qh85 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 28, 2017

My Dr, Dr Ali Irani, a great physiotherapist & an even greater human being… thank you 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/lAWAkNwfUd — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 28, 2017

Arshad Warsi also lent his voice to Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. He is said to star opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Javed Jaffrey in Total Dhamaal and Ajay Devgn is reported to join the cast. Well, we hope that Arshad recovers soon and are eagerly waiting for seeing him on screen.

