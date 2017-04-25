Richa Chadda on Armaan Malik-Sonakshi Sinha controversy: Everyone should have freedom of what they want to do

Actor Sonakshi Sinha and singer Armaan Malik exchanged some heated words on Twitter on the issue recently. Actor Sonakshi Sinha and singer Armaan Malik exchanged some heated words on Twitter on the issue recently.

In a freshly brewed controversy, Kailash Kher showed his displeasure on Sonakshi Sinha performing at the Justin Bieber concert in India. During an interview, he said that if actors start singing, singers would not get work. Singer Armaan Malik joined Kher and expressed the concern in a tweet, where he wrote, “Agree with @Kailashkher sir! Actors are actors & singers are singers. Leave the stage & mic to us, that’s our playground not yours.”

Sonakshi Sinha was quick to first confront Malik, and later clarify that she was not going to sing in the concert anyway, in a Twitter post.

In the light of this controversy, when Richa Chadda was asked whether singers should only sing and actors should only stick to acting, the Masaan star said, “No I don’t think that’s true, because some singers also act. Like, Sonu Nigam has acted, Sukhwinder Singh has acted, Monali Thakur has acted, there are so many good looking singers who can act, and there are so many good looking actors who can sing. Artistes are artistes. There should be enough freedom, if someone wants to make a painting, or sing, or dance. People should be allowed to do what they want to do. I don’t think an actor can ever replace a professional singer because their training, their ‘riyaaz’ is their craft and nobody can take that away from them.”

Bollywood seems to be divided in their views regarding this matter, but Richa Chadda has now gone ahead and showed support to Sonakshi Sinha in her own way.

