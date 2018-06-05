Armaan Kohli booked for assaulting girlfriend

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli is booked for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli is booked for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

A case has been registered against Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli at Mumbai’s Santacruz police station for allegedly physically assaulting his girlfriend and live-in partner. The victim, who accused the actor of assault, has been hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. A case has been registered under sections 323, 326, 504 and 506.

Armaan Kohli and his fashion stylist girlfriend were said to be in a live-in relationship since 2015. They met through a common friend and soon started dating.

Armaan Kohli is the son of film director of filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli. He is known for his appearance in the television reality show Bigg Boss. Kohli made his debut in Hindi films with Vidrohi and has since appeared in films like Qahar and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. Armaan was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

During his stint at the reality show Bigg Boss, Armaan Kohli was arrested for alleged physical abuse with his co-contestant Sofia Hayat. He was later released on bail.

